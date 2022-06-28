Virender Sehwag excludes Virat Kohli from his top 3 Indian batsman for the T20I World Cup

Virender Sehwag on Virat Kohli

While a lot of permutation and combination has been at play currently ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, the former Indian swashbuckling opener asserted his top three choices among the batters for the tournament would be Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul.

Star batter Virat Kohli is India's designated number three batter at the moment.

"India has options aplenty when it comes to hard hitters in T20s. However, I would personally vouch for Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul as the top three batters for the World Cup in Australia," Sehwag said. "The right-hand and left-hand combination of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, or for that matter, Ishan and KL Rahul could be quite interesting for the World T20," he added.

Sehwag, who was known to take many fearsome pacers to the cleaners in his heyday, was all praise for young pacer Umran Malik, and believes, that the 22-year-old should feature in the World Cup alongside the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as one of India's bowling mainstays.

"If there is one pacer who has thoroughly impressed me, of late, it is none other than Umran Malik. He should definitely be part of India's plans as one of the key bowlers alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami," Sehwag stated.

"This IPL has given us many promising young bowlers, but Umran's skills and talent will definitely earn him a place in the Indian across all three formats in the long run," he remarked.