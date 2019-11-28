Virender Sehwag doesn't want his sons to follow his example; wants these cricketers to be their idols

Former Team India cricketer Virender Sehwag is one of the best opening batsmen that the nation had seen in a while.

One of the most explosive players with the bat, Sehwag was widely known for his destructive style of batting.

However, the 41-year-old doesn't want his two sons, Aryavir (12) and Vedant (9), to turn out like him despite his tremendous success as a cricketer.

Instead, Shewag has expressed his thoughts on how he wants them to become like MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli or like Hardik Pandya.

But also adds that they are free to choose what they want to become in the future.

"I don't want to see another Virender Sehwag in them. They can become a Virat Kohli or a Hardik Pandya or an MS Dhoni."

"But they don't have to be cricketers. They are free to choose their careers and we will help them achieve as far as possible. But the bottom line is to become good human beings. That's non-negotiable."

Sehwag then went on to add how his father wanted him to construct a school for children once he became a successful cricketer so he has done his best to provide the best to do so.

"Cricket has given me everything that I have. When was I trying to break into the Delhi league circuit, I often travelled a couple of hours from Najafgarh, a place where I was born and brought up."

"Cricket continues to give me my bread and butter and it's time to give back to the society," Sehwag was quoted as saying by Outlook.

"If you become a successful cricketer, build a school where children can study, stay and play' -- my dad's message was clear. We struggled in our early life but now I want to make my father happy."

"A lot of time goes to the children at my academies and school. If at least one or two of them can make it to the IITs, become a famous doctor or play for India, I would have done some service to society. I will then happily pass on the baton," he added.