India vs England: Virender Sehwag believes THIS cricketer has a huge role in making KL Rahul a good batsman

After a series of forgettable innings in the T20I, Indian batsman KL Rahul made a comeback in the ODI, playing down the order. Rahul in the ongoing ODI series is currently India's leading run-scorer as in the two games, the 28-year-old has notched 170 runs, including a century in the second game at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Talking about his comeback, former India opener Virender Sehwag stated that it was skipper Virat Kohli that has played a major part in grooming KL Rahul into a versatile batsman.

The Nawab of Najafgarh added that batting in multiple positions has enabled Rahul to change his game as per the situations and reckons that Kohli has shown enough confidence in him.

"KL Rahul has played at almost every slot. He might be one of the favourite batsmen of captain, hence he has tried to adjust him in every batting position. That is necessary, when a new player comes in, to make him a part of the playing XI," Sehwag was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz.

"Even if you play him at no. 11, but you have to play them to give them confidence. India captain Virat Kohli has a huge role in making KL Rahul the great batsman he is today," he stated.

"When the openers come out to bat, the thought process is to cash in the first 10 overs. So, you get less time for yourself. Whenever I use to open the innings, I always use to think about whether I can make an impact in the first 10 overs, and cash in during the powerplay," Sehwag added.

In the five-match T20I series, Rahul played in only 4 and was dropped in the fifth. He had bagged two ducks and managed only 15 runs at a dismal average of 3.75.

In his cricketing career consisting of 36 Tests, 37 ODIs, and 49 T20Is, Rahul has notched over 5,000 runs with 12 centuries and 32 half-centuries. He will be leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).