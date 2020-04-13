Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina or Ravindra Jadeja? Brad Hogg judges India’s best ever fielder

When it comes to Team India, the squad has great batting as well as bowling legends, however, when it comes to fielding, the Indian cricket team has produced brilliant fielders in the last decade and a half with names like Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif.

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, India transformed into one of the best fielding sides with the skipper Kohli himself being one of them. Then India also had veteran Suresh Raina, and one of the best Ravindra Jadeja.

So when former Australia spinner Brad Hogg was asked to choose India’s best ever fielder, he went on and chose Jadeja.

During the interaction of Twitter, Hogg was asked to choose between Kohli, Jadeja, Yuvraj, and Raina when it comes to fielding and Hogg replied - "All four are brilliant, would love to bowl having them all in the inner ring, but Jadeja for me. #hoggytime".

All four are brilliant, would love to bowl having them all in the inner ring, but Jadeja for me. #hoggytime https://t.co/z6pvFoIA2d — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 13, 2020

Hogg was also questioned to rate who is a better off-spinner between R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon in Test cricket. Hogg believes Lyon has improved a lot in the last few years and that's why he is better.

“I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off-spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve their games and not be complacent where they are at,” Hogg said.

I feel Lyon has has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime https://t.co/KusIOxpzw8 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 10, 2020

Ashwin has so far picked 365 wickets from 71 Tests while Lyon has 390 wickets to his name from 96 Tests.