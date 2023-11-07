Virat said…: After Yuvraj’s revelation, his father’s bold allegation against Dhoni, Shastri viral, old video returns

Recently, Yuvraj Singh openly acknowledged that he was not close friends which former teammate and fellow legend MS Dhoni.

After legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh openly acknowledged that he was not close friends which former teammate and fellow legend MS Dhoni, his father Yograj Singh’s comments from earlier this year have resurfaced on the internet. Yuvraj had recently admitted that he and Dhoni are not close friends during a conversation on the TRS show.

In an interview from earlier in 2023, former cricketer and father of Yuvraj, Yograj Singh had blamed World Cup winning skipper MS Dhoni and ex-coach Ravi Shastri for the all-rounder’s ouster from the national side. Yograj had narrated the alleged story which he had termed as a “conspiracy” to show Yuvraj the door.

“Virat ne Yuvi ko bola, aap yo yo test karo, main side mein dekhunga. From the horse's mouth... Woh bachcha, teen mahine, kyunki woh yo-yo test mein fail ho gaya tha, unhone bola tha. Teen mahine, aath aath ghante mehnat karke 21 levels mein paas kia. 17 level ka target hota hai. 17 level means you are the greatest, you are very fit (Virat said to Yuvraj, you do the yo-yo test, I will see on the side. From the horse's mouth... That child, because he had failed in the yo-yo test, worked hard for eight hours a day for three months and passed in 21 levels in ten months. The target is 17 level. 17 level means you are the greatest, you are very fit),” Yograj had said to CricketNext.

“Ab kyunki pressure padna shuru ho gaya, Yuvi ko khilana padega, inhone kya kia? Kaunsi aisi World Cup ki team hai jahaan 15 log do saal pehle hi announce kar die jaate hain. Aur jahaan Yuvraj Singh ka naam nahi hota? Ye sirf Yuvi ko bahar nikalne ki saazish, dimaag kiska chal raha hai, Dhoni ka. Aur uspe dusra dimaag kiska chal raha hai, Ravi Shastri ka (Now that there was pressure to select Yuvraj, what did they do? Which country announces a 15-member World Cup squad two years in advance, where Yuvraj Singh's name is not found? This was just a conspiracy to oust Yuvraj, and whose mind was working, Dhoni's and Ravi Shastri's),” he had added.

In the recent interview, Yuvraj had revealed that he and Dhoni were friends because of cricket but not “close friends”. The southpaw, however, had asserted that while their relationship was limited to the realm of cricket, both had given their utmost for India.

"Me and Mahi are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together. Mahi's lifestyle was very different from me, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket. When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100% to our country. In that, he was captain, I was vice-captain. When I came into the team, I was 4 years junior. When you are captain and vice-captain, there will be decision differences.”

Yuvraj had also clarified that he and Dhoni shared a good relationship currently and “meet like friends”. "He is retired, I am retired. When we meet, we meet like friends only, not like 'I don't want to get to know you'. We shot an ad together too, and had fun talking about our past days," the former India cricket concluded.