Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal move up in latest ICC Test rankings, Babar Azam drops to....

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's recent struggles with the bat have resulted in a sharp drop in the ICC Test rankings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled its most recent rankings on Wednesday, showcasing notable shifts within the top 10 Test batters. England's Harry Brook and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan saw significant advancements, while former Pakistan captain Babar Azam experienced a decline in his ranking. India's Rohit Sharma continues to hold the title of the highest-ranked Indian Test batter, while Ravichandran Ashwin retains his position as the number-one Test bowler.

Babar Azam's recent struggles with the bat have resulted in a sharp drop in the ICC Test rankings, with the Pakistani player slipping six places to ninth, now holding 734 points. Azam's lackluster performance in the first Test of the home season, where he scored a duck in the first innings and just 22 runs in the second, contributed to Pakistan's 10-wicket defeat. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan's exceptional batting display, which included an unbeaten 171 and a half-century, propelled him seven places up to 10th in the rankings.

Azam's decline has opened up opportunities for Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal to climb the rankings, despite not having played a Test match in months. Interestingly, Kohli, who did not participate in the England series, still manages to outrank Babar, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Kohli has surpassed Azam in the rankings without having played a single Test match since January 2024, now occupying the eighth spot with 737 rating points, narrowly ahead of Babar, who trails by just three points at ninth place.

Mushfiqur Rahim's outstanding performance, particularly his remarkable 191 in Bangladesh's historic Test victory, has propelled him to a career-best ranking, jumping seven places to 17th. His impressive display has earned him a new peak in the rankings. Meanwhile, Joe Root maintains his top position in the Test batter rankings following England's victory against Sri Lanka.

In the same match, Harry Brooks delivered an impressive performance, scoring 56 and 32, which has elevated him to fourth place in the rankings. It is worth noting that Brooks has surpassed renowned batters such as Babar Azam, Steve Smith, and Rohit Sharma, thanks to his exceptional recent form.

