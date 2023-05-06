IPL 2023: Virat Kohli writes to BCCI officials after on-field spat with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Batting superstar Virat Kohli was involved in an unsightly verbal altercation with former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2023 match held in Lucknow on May 1.

The match was between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Following the match, Kohli and Gambhir, who is the mentor of LSG, were observed engaging in a heated verbal exchange. Numerous videos and images of the unpleasant on-field altercation between the two have since gone viral on the internet, and many individuals, both involved and uninvolved, have commented on the incident.

The clash between two of India's greatest cricketers was not a pleasant sight, and as a result, both were fined 100% of their match fees. Since the incident, there has been a great deal of reporting and commentary on the matter. In a recent report published in the leading Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the former RCB captain wrote a message to several BCCI officials explaining the situation. According to the report, Kohli expressed his disappointment to the officials after being handed a 100% match fee fine.

According to reports, Virat Kohli has denied making any comments to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gambhir during the altercation that would warrant punishment from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During the LSG-RCB match, Kohli displayed an aggressive celebration and was charged up against a few LSG players, including Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers. Kohli engaged in an unsightly argument with Naveen during and after the match, which allegedly began due to Mohammed Siraj's bouncers and throws aimed at Naveen. The Afghan pacer was irritated by the constant barrage of bouncers and throws that Kohli had requested Siraj to bowl. However, Kohli refuted these claims and stated that he had only instructed Siraj to bowl bouncers, not to hit Naveen.

Following the match, during the customary handshake, Virat and Naveen had a heated exchange, and Kohli reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the pacers' aggressive behavior.

