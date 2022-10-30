Search icon
Virat Kohli wraps himself with a towel in freezing Perth, netizens say ‘towel kyun, hoodie pehen le Kohli’

Star man Virat Kohli was seen trying to keep the cold out while padded up to bat against South Africa. Internet responded with hilarious comments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022: India took on South Africa in a battle of giants at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The venue for the match, Perth, saw an incredibly chilly evening. Star batsman Virat Kohli was spotted wrapping himself in a towel in the Indian dugout amid the freezing temperatures while awaiting his turn to bat. Netizens were quick to spot Kohli's makeshift clothing to keep the cold away. 

Twitter users reacted to the unusual way to warm himself, suggesting the Indian talisman to wear a hoodie instead.

 

 

 

 

 

Kohli was unable to sit for long wrapped up in the towel as India lost both openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early. Kohli himself did not stay on the pitch for long, getting dismissed for just 12 runs. India's top order was exposed by Lungi Ngidi who picked up four. India lost their first 5 wickets for just 49 runs in 9 overs. 

Follow the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 12 match live here: IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score

