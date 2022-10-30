Virat Kohli wraps himself with a towel in freezing Perth, netizens say ‘towel kyun, hoodie pehen le Kohli’

Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022: India took on South Africa in a battle of giants at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The venue for the match, Perth, saw an incredibly chilly evening. Star batsman Virat Kohli was spotted wrapping himself in a towel in the Indian dugout amid the freezing temperatures while awaiting his turn to bat. Netizens were quick to spot Kohli's makeshift clothing to keep the cold away.

Twitter users reacted to the unusual way to warm himself, suggesting the Indian talisman to wear a hoodie instead.

Towel kyun odh raha hai hoodie pehen le Kohli — (@shonalit7) October 30, 2022

Kohli cutie is sitting with pads and helmet and towel #INDvsSA — (@flexandchilll) October 30, 2022

Kohli ko thandi lagri kya,towel odha baitha hai October 30, 2022

The weather looks to be freezing and Kohli's image of wrapping himself with the towel shows it to the audience. More people with winter jackets on in the crowd — Vivek (@leggesy) October 30, 2022

I wanna be the towel on kohli's waist September 4, 2022

Kohli was unable to sit for long wrapped up in the towel as India lost both openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early. Kohli himself did not stay on the pitch for long, getting dismissed for just 12 runs. India's top order was exposed by Lungi Ngidi who picked up four. India lost their first 5 wickets for just 49 runs in 9 overs.

Follow the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 12 match live here: IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score