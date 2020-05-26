'Virat Kohli would have enjoyed playing against Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shane Warne': Shoaib Akhtar

When it comes to Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper has been praised by many for his tremendous batting ability. The captain has faced many deadly bowlers, but former Pakistan speedster feels that Kohli would have enjoyed if he had played against the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shane Warne.

"I wish Virat Kohli had played against the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shane Warne. Even Virat would have enjoyed himself," Shoaib Akhtar said on an ESPNCricinfo video podcast with Sanjay Manjrekar.

The 44-year-old Pakistani cricketer was praising Kohli and said that the two "would have been the best of friends" if they had played together.

"Virat Kohli and I would have been the best of friends. We both are Punjabi, we both have quite a similar nature. He seems like he has a lot of heart, and even though, he's a lot junior to me, I really respect him," he said.

Akhtar even added that despite the similarities between the pair, the two cricketers "would have been the best of enemies" on the field.

"We would have been the best of friends. But on the field, we would have been the best of enemies. I would initially get into Virat Kohli's head. I would tell him that there's no way he can cut or pull me off my bowling," Akhtar stated.

As for Akhtar, the fast-bowler claimed 178 Test wickets in 46 matches, 247 wickets in 163 One-day Internationals, and 19 wickets in 15 T20 Internationals for Pakistan before retiring from international cricket in 2011.