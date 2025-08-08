Twitter
After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

CRICKET

Virat Kohli silences retirement rumours, spotted training in London ahead of ODI comeback

Despite a recent photo of him with a white beard sparking retirement speculation, Kohli has clarified through his activities and statements that he is still active in ODI cricket and aiming to play until at least the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 09:49 PM IST

Virat Kohli silences retirement rumours, spotted training in London ahead of ODI comeback

With only two months remaining until the India-Australia ODI series kicks off, the legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has made a return to the nets and shared an update on Instagram. On his Instagram account, Kohli uploaded a photo with Naeem Amin, the assistant coach of the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, accompanied by the caption, "Thanks for helping out with the hit brother. Always lovely to see you."

While it remains uncertain whether Virat is preparing for the ODI cricket season, he appeared to be in good shape. Additionally, the photo has gone viral online. The three-match ODI series between India and Australia is scheduled for October 19, 23, and 25.

Earlier on Friday, Virat Kohli raised concerns among fans after a new photo surfaced of him alongside a man named Shash Kiran in London. The image prominently featured Kohli's grey beard, which drew significant attention.

During the YouWeCan event, Kohli revealed his decision to retire from Test cricket, breaking his silence with a statement quoted by Hindustan Times: "I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days."

This isn't the first instance of Kohli's grey beard attracting attention. In 2023, he shared a picture with his wife, Anushka Sharma, where his increasingly white beard became more talked about than the post itself.

In 2024, Kohli announced his retirement from T20I cricket following India's victory in the T20 World Cup held in the West Indies. On May 12, he surprised everyone by declaring his retirement from Test cricket after an illustrious 14-year career. This announcement came just before the selection of India's Test squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Over the course of 123 Tests, Virat accumulated 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, with a highest score of 254*. He concluded his career as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests and as the nation's most successful Test captain, achieving 40 victories in 68 Tests, which included remarkable wins in England, Australia, and South Africa, as well as a series victory in Australia.

