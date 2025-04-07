MI vs RCB: In the match No. 20 of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is playing his first game of the season. However, RCB original Virat Kohli welcomed him with a SIX, which the MI bowler might look to forget soon. Check out the video.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter, hammered Mumbai Indians bowlers at Wankhede. Kohli didn't even spare MI's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who made his return to the Playing XI in this match. On the first ball, Bumrah bowled to Kohli, the RCB batter knocked it out of the park for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket. Former Windies cricketer Ian Bishop, who was on the English commentary duty, couldn't stop himself from expressing his views and said, ''No respect. Batters just looking to dominate the powerplay, irrespective of the bowler.'' Despite getting hit for SIX on the second ball, Bumrah managed to conced just 10 off the over.

Check out the video:

Mumbai Indians' star bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned to the squad after suffering from a lower back injury. Apart from Bumrah, Rohit Sharma also returned to the Playing XI in the game after missing the last match. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first against RCB.

''Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you and you are aware of the conditions. Jassie (Bumrah) is back and so is Ro (Rohit). Both of our experienced campaigners are back in the side, that gives us an added fuel,'' Hardik said after winning the toss.

Playing first, RCB put 221 runs on board in 20 overs, courtesy of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's half-centuries. Later, Padikkal and Jitesh also played blistering cameos, taking RCB to a mammoth total.