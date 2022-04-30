Happy birthday Rohit Sharma: Virat Kohli, Wasim Jaffer wish India captain

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 35th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from fans from all around the world. Rohit Sharma, who is currently leading the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 is growing through a rough patch as his team hasn't won a single game yet and Rohit Sharma is also not scoring as much as he would've expected.

Kohli, who was India’s full-time captain from 2014 to 2022, posted a story on his Instagram account where he captioned the photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma, God Bless.”

Mumbai Indians’ talented player Tilak Varma also took to Instagram and came up with a special post for his skipper. In his post, Tilak Varma wished Rohit Sharma and also revealed how ‘Hit-man’ has been an inspiration since he was a youngster.

“Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhai My inspiration since I was a youngster, and inspiring me every day now at @mipaltan"

Wassim Jaffer, who is known for his witty posts and tweets also came up with a post on Rohit Sharma's birthday, he posted a small video on his tweet in which Rohit Sharma is seen wishing himself a 'Happy Birthday.

Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table and will face Rajasthan Royals today evening at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.