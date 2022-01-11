Virat Kohli was super patient in 3rd IND vs SA Test, here's what we found about his innings

Grit, determination and most important patience are what Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli showed in the 79-run innings against South Africa in the third and final Test in Newlands in Cape Town.

While Kohli was being like an anchor at one end of the Indian batting side, he did not get much support from the other end. Barring Chesteshwar Pujara and a bit of Rishabh Pant, no other player supported the Indian skipper.

In fact, no one else lasted more than an hour on a wicket with seam movement, however, Kohli batted for 273 minutes having returned to the side after missing the second Test due to back spasms.

Despite, his form being under some scrutiny, he made sure to shut down the social media critics with his knock. This was his best Test score since making 136 against Bangladesh in November 2019.

So what was so different about this knock that his other knocks? Here's what we found:

Leaving the ball at the 6th or 7th stump: Done this on previous occasions. During the Centurion Test, Kohli had given away his wicket to a delivery that was full and way outside off. In fact, it was so far that it would have been called a wide if it was in limited-overs. This time he did not go after those balls, which the Proteas bowlers were trying and bowling at home in the initial overs of him at the crease.

Not looking at the bowler: Yes, the bowler did not matter as his full focus was on the ball. He even smashed Kagiso Rabada's ball for a six - which is a very rare feat for the skipper. Kohli knew which ball he had to leave and which to play. He even left some good length balls as he was confident in his judgement. A sign of a true batter.

Cover drive King: After losing his wickets on previous occasions on his favourite cover drives, and being told by critics to avoid that shot multiple times, he went on to play it but with more confidence. He smashed boundaries with the same drive and reached his half-century as well.

Kohli's innings was truly magical and not because it had breathtaking strokes, but because of the way, he dug in, especially leaving loads of deliveries outside the off stump. If he had the desired support, he may as well have broken his century drought.

Surely, this innings by the skipper will be remembered for a long long time as he took the Indian score to 223 runs.