Kohli's private message to the BCCI caught them off guard, as they considered him an important player for the upcoming England tour. The former Indian captain is still a valuable part of the Test team due to his experience and leadership.

The cricket community was stunned by the news of Virat Kohli expressing his desire to retire from Test cricket to the BCCI. It has been reported that the BCCI is eager to have Virat Kohli on the flight to England, but the final decision lies with Kohli himself. As of now, Kohli has not responded to the BCCI's request to reconsider his retirement plans. These recent developments were verified by a source within the BCCI, who stated that the board has asked Kohli to carefully consider his decision before making a final call on retirement.

“He's still incredibly fit and hungry. His presence in the dressing room lifts the entire team,” said a senior BCCI official was quoted by NDTV. “We've requested him to take some time before making a final call.”

A recent report in The Times of India disclosed that Virat Kohli had requested the BCCI for the Test captaincy. However, the board declined his request, opting instead for a younger leader. Shubman Gill is the preferred choice to lead the side.

"A new WTC cycle is starting. Future and continuity have to be kept in mind as far as the team is concerned. Even coach Gautam Gambhir would want a set of players he is likely to work with for an extended period. There can't be any stop-gap solutions for such an important series. The last two series haven't been ideal for the team and the England series is crucial," a source was quoted by TOI.

The report revealed that Kohli had informed his teammates multiple times during the Australia tour that he was considering retiring from Test cricket. Despite a disappointing performance in Australia, where he only scored 190 runs in five Tests, including a century, the exact reason behind his decision remains uncertain. It is unclear whether his loss of form or the BCCI's decision not to hand over the Test captaincy played a role in his choice.

Since making his Test debut in 2011, Kohli has been a key player in India's red-ball success over the past decade. His aggressive leadership, exceptional batting skills, and unwavering determination have been instrumental in India's rise as a dominant Test team, both at home and overseas.

Kohli's unexpected desire to retire has caught the management off guard, as they had included him in their plans for the upcoming England tour. The BCCI selection committee is set to convene soon to announce the Indian squad for the England series.

