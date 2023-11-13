Headlines

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who has better bowling figures in ODI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were economical with their bowling against Netherlands and both picked up 1 wicket each, adding to the joy of Indian fans on Diwali.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the two of the biggest names in the India cricket team right now and although the two ace cricketers often win matches for the team with their ballistic batting, the cricketers also showed their bowling talent against Netherlands in a World Cup 2023 match. As Netherlands was chasing a giant target of 411 set by Indian batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma got a chance to show their bowling skills after Kuldeep and Jadeja gave some early blows. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were economical with their bowling and picked up 1 wicket each, adding to the joy of Indian fans on Diwali. As India was exploring its bowling options, fans were keen to know which Indian star was the best bowling figure as they are rarely seen tracking wickets. If you are wondering who has better bowling figures among Virat Kohli and Rohit Shamra, here are the stats for you.

As per data on ESPNCricInfo, Virat Kohli has 5 ODI wickets in the 50 innings that he has bowled in. On the other hand, India skipper Rohit Shamra has 9 wickets in 39 ODI innings. Virat Kohli’s best bowling figures 1/13 were recorded during India vs Netherlands match in ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma’s best bowling figure of 2/27 is comparatively better than Virat Kohli’s.

India captain Rohit Sharma has conceded 522 runs until now and has been more economical as Kohli has conceded 680 runs. Overall, Rohit Sharma has better bowling figures in ODI than Virat Kohli. It is worth noting that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma often spend time to improve their bowling in nets and these two are among the best bowling alternatives apart from the regular bowlers in the team right now.

