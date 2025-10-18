FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI condemns 'cowardly' killing of Afghan cricketers, takes subtle dig amid Afghanistan-Pakistan rift

Doha talks continue; No agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan yet

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma ODI records in Australia: Who is India's real match-winner Down Under?

Maharashtra tragedy: 8 pilgrims killed, several injured after bus falls into gorge

Bihar elections 2025: Polling day to be paid holiday? EC makes BIG announcement for employees, says 'fine to be imposed on any...'

Massive boost for India, Rishabh Pant cleared by BCCI’s medical team ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI

'I could have led ODI side if...': Suryakumar Yadav drops bombshell after Rohit Sharma’s sacking

‘Aree Gucci hai na’: Desi mom’s reaction to her dream bag goes viral, dad calls it waste of money

Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for fifth consecutive day ahead of Diwali, Ghaziabad worst; check here

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BCCI condemns 'cowardly' killing of Afghan cricketers, takes subtle dig amid Afghanistan-Pakistan rift

BCCI condemns 'cowardly' killing of Afghan cricketers, takes subtle dig amid Afg

Hundred of Indians stranded in Italy just ahead of Diwali, Air India cancels flight due to..., airline says, 'safety of all...'

Hundred of Indians stranded in Italy just ahead of Diwali, Air India cancels...

This Indian sweet with 'edible gold ashes' costs more than Rs 1 lakh per kg

This Indian sweet with 'edible gold ashes' costs more than Rs 1 lakh per kg

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma ODI records in Australia: Who is India's real match-winner Down Under?

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma ODI records in Australia: A complete comparison of India’s batting superstars. Explore their stats, averages, centuries, and match-winning performances on Australian soil to find out who truly dominates Down Under.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 09:37 PM IST

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma ODI records in Australia: Who is India's real match-winner Down Under?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The focus will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they make their return to the Indian team after a seven-month hiatus in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The two senior batsmen last represented the national team during the Champions Trophy 2025 in March, where India triumphed over New Zealand in the final, securing the title under Rohit’s leadership.

This tournament marked Rohit’s last appearance as ODI captain for India, as he was succeeded by Shubman Gill prior to the series against Australia. A significant transformation has occurred in Indian cricket over the past seven months, with Gill’s rise to captaincy signaling the dawn of a new chapter. All eyes will be on Rohit and Kohli as they aim to shake off the cobwebs, having last participated in competitive cricket during the IPL 2025, and find their rhythm once again.

While the series in Australia presents a formidable challenge for both players, the experienced duo will be eager to return to action against a team they have historically performed well against throughout their international careers. Kohli and Rohit have delivered some unforgettable performances in Australia and boast impressive ODI records on Australian soil.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ODI numbers in Australia

Analyzing the ODI statistics of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Australia reveals that both players have comparable numbers, underscoring their prowess in the format. Rohit has accumulated an impressive total of 1328 runs in 30 ODIs in Australia, maintaining an outstanding average of 53.12 and a strike rate exceeding 90. The Hitman has recorded five centuries and four fifties in ODIs Down Under.

He ranks as the second-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs in Australia, trailing only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 1491 runs in the format on Australian soil. Rohit has the opportunity to surpass Tendulkar’s all-time record in the forthcoming three-match ODI series, needing just 164 runs to achieve this milestone.

Currently, Virat Kohli trails Rohit Sharma closely, having accumulated 1327 runs in 29 ODI matches played in Australia, boasting an impressive average of 51.03 and a strike rate of 89.06. His record includes five centuries and six fifties. Kohli ranks third among Indian batsmen for the most runs scored in ODIs in Australia, with MS Dhoni following him in fourth place, having scored 1035 runs in 35 ODIs in the country.

Kohli has the opportunity to surpass both Rohit and Sachin Tendulkar in the rankings of Indian players with the highest ODI runs in Australia during the upcoming series. Additionally, Kohli and Rohit will be vying for the top position on the prestigious list of Indian batsmen with the most ODI centuries in Australia. Currently, both players share the lead with five centuries each, while Tendulkar, despite being the highest run-scorer for India in ODIs in Australia, managed to secure only one century.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral clip shows Indian family struggling to order breads, internet can’t stop laughing
Viral clip shows Indian family struggling to order breads, internet can’t stop l
Days after Russia's warning, Donald Trump clarifies on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, 'Can't deplete...'
Days after Russia's warning, Donald Trump clarifies on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukra
Diwali bash 2025: Nushrratt Bharuccha steals limelight in red, know how Jacqueline Fernandez, Palak Tiwari, and other divas grab attention
From Jacqueline Fernandez to Palak Tiwari, and other divas dazzle in Red
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara with Sshura Khan, but gives out strong warning: 'She will make you..'
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara, but warns him...
Donald Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with Russia and Ukraine
Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE