Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma ODI records in Australia: Who is India's real match-winner Down Under?

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma ODI records in Australia: A complete comparison of India’s batting superstars. Explore their stats, averages, centuries, and match-winning performances on Australian soil to find out who truly dominates Down Under.

The focus will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they make their return to the Indian team after a seven-month hiatus in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The two senior batsmen last represented the national team during the Champions Trophy 2025 in March, where India triumphed over New Zealand in the final, securing the title under Rohit’s leadership.

This tournament marked Rohit’s last appearance as ODI captain for India, as he was succeeded by Shubman Gill prior to the series against Australia. A significant transformation has occurred in Indian cricket over the past seven months, with Gill’s rise to captaincy signaling the dawn of a new chapter. All eyes will be on Rohit and Kohli as they aim to shake off the cobwebs, having last participated in competitive cricket during the IPL 2025, and find their rhythm once again.

While the series in Australia presents a formidable challenge for both players, the experienced duo will be eager to return to action against a team they have historically performed well against throughout their international careers. Kohli and Rohit have delivered some unforgettable performances in Australia and boast impressive ODI records on Australian soil.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ODI numbers in Australia

Analyzing the ODI statistics of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Australia reveals that both players have comparable numbers, underscoring their prowess in the format. Rohit has accumulated an impressive total of 1328 runs in 30 ODIs in Australia, maintaining an outstanding average of 53.12 and a strike rate exceeding 90. The Hitman has recorded five centuries and four fifties in ODIs Down Under.

He ranks as the second-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs in Australia, trailing only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 1491 runs in the format on Australian soil. Rohit has the opportunity to surpass Tendulkar’s all-time record in the forthcoming three-match ODI series, needing just 164 runs to achieve this milestone.

Currently, Virat Kohli trails Rohit Sharma closely, having accumulated 1327 runs in 29 ODI matches played in Australia, boasting an impressive average of 51.03 and a strike rate of 89.06. His record includes five centuries and six fifties. Kohli ranks third among Indian batsmen for the most runs scored in ODIs in Australia, with MS Dhoni following him in fourth place, having scored 1035 runs in 35 ODIs in the country.

Kohli has the opportunity to surpass both Rohit and Sachin Tendulkar in the rankings of Indian players with the highest ODI runs in Australia during the upcoming series. Additionally, Kohli and Rohit will be vying for the top position on the prestigious list of Indian batsmen with the most ODI centuries in Australia. Currently, both players share the lead with five centuries each, while Tendulkar, despite being the highest run-scorer for India in ODIs in Australia, managed to secure only one century.

