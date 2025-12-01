Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Stats comparison in ODIs, Tests, T20Is and IPL

Below is the detailed comparison between the cricketing careers of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in all formats of the game.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, two of the biggest names of Indian cricket, enjoy a huge fan following for their contribution to the sport. Both cricketers were a part of the 2011 World Cup team and played a vital role in India's triumph in the tournament. Later, Virat went on to lead the squad when Gautam was in the last leg of his cricketing career. However, if tons of reports are to be believed, things have not been right between the two off the field, specifically after their spat during the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Now, Gautam Gambhir is the head coach of the men's cricket team, whereas Virat Kohli is currently playing only the ODI format, as he announced his retirement from T20I and Tests recently. Despite both being a part of the team, several reports still claim that the two still don't like each other much.

Today, we will take a comprehensive comparison between the two cricketing legends.

ODIs

Statistics Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli Total Matches Played 147 306 Total Runs Scored 5,238 14,390 100s/50s 11/34 52 Bating Average 39.68 58.02

Tests

Statistics Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli Total Matches Played 58 123 Total Runs Scored 4,154 9,230 100s/50s 9/22 30/31 Bating Average 41.95 46.85

T20Is

Statistics Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli Total Matches Played 37 125 Total Runs Scored 932 4,188 100s/50s 0/7 1/38 Bating Average 27.41 48.69

IPL