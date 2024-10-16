The Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam has perhaps been the most debated cricketing topic of recent times.

India's off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, aims to settle the ongoing debate regarding who is the superior batter in world cricket currently - Virat Kohli or Babar Azam.

Fans from Pakistan have often compared Babar's talent to Kohli's class, but Babar himself has struggled to replicate his numbers against the Indian cricket legend.

Kohli has been a dominant force in all formats of the game, showcasing his batting prowess in various countries and conditions for more than a decade. He is the epitome of consistency and, at the age of 35, remains as fit as any other world-class athlete.

Babar, on the other hand, displayed immense potential when he emerged onto the cricket scene in 2015, quickly making a name for himself in the world of cricket. However, he has struggled to maintain the same level of consistency that Kohli has achieved in both white-ball and red-ball cricket.

Ashwin sought to settle this debate by asserting that Babar should not be compared to Kohli in any manner, as they do not belong in the same league.

Ravi Ashwin said "I really rate Babar Azam, but Babar & Virat Kohli cannot stand in the same line. I'm sorry, but there's no comparison and it has to stop once and for all" @FakharZamanLive shouldn't have tweeted it pic.twitter.com/Oj7zxRx0qG — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 16, 2024

The past few years have been a source of disappointment for Babar, reaching a career low earlier this week when he was omitted from the Pakistan squad for the remaining Test series against England.

While the Pakistan coaching staff claims that Babar has been rested and subsequently released from the Test squad, the cricketing community is well aware of the true circumstances.

In parallel with Babar's declining career, Pakistan cricket finds itself in a precarious position, with the Test team enduring a winless streak on home soil since 2021, having suffered defeat in 6 out of their last 10 matches.

Also read| SAFF Women's Championship: Ashalata Devi set to become first Indian woman to achieve THIS unique feat