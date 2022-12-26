Search icon
'Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam': Pakistan skipper smashes 4th Test ton in 2022, sparks massive 'GOAT' debate

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed his fourth Test century in the running year 2022, and fans on Twitter started comparing him to Virat Kohli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 04:07 PM IST

Babar Azam smashed his fourth Test century of 2022 in the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi, breaking multiple records. After the 3-0 drubbing at home against England, the Pakistan skipper was under fire, with many calling for him to resign. 

PCB chief Ramiz Raja was sacked from his role, and Najam Sethi was instilled in his place while Shahid Afridi was named interim chief selector after the debacle at home against the Three Lions. Amidst all the noise, Babar remained calm and hit back at his critics in stunning fashion. 

However, fans being fans couldn't keep calm as Babar's century sparked a massive 'Greatest of all time debate' on Twitter. Throughout his career, Babar has been compared to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and while the pair maintain a harmonious relationship, fans continue to debate who among the pair is a better player, with Kohli's last Test century coming way back in 2019. 

Check how fans reacted to Babar Azam's latest century:

Meanwhile Babar's latest ton on Monday, December 26 helped his side reach a fightworthy score after they were reduced to 48/3 earlier in the day as Pakistan lost wickets back-to-back. Babar joined hands with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who made his return to the national team after a long time, and on his return he also smashed a fifty, replacing out-of-form Mohammed Rizwan. 

The pair's 129* run partnership helped Pakistan cross the 239-run mark at the time of writing after a shaky start. 

