HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli undergoes special training for New Zealand match, Bumrah explores spin bowling

During team India's optional nets session, Kohli focused on polishing his skills against short-pitched bowling and left-arm spin, two areas where he could be tested by New Zealand bowlers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

Virat Kohli is getting all set to play against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal. During team India's optional nets session, Kohli focused on polishing his skills against short-pitched bowling and left-arm spin, two areas where he could be tested by New Zealand bowlers. He's working hard to be ready for fast, bouncy deliveries and tricky spinning balls.

One challenge might be Lockie Ferguson, a fast bowler from New Zealand who's been giving batsmen a tough time, despite having a small injury. Kohli is specifically practicing to face bowlers like Ferguson, which is a crucial part of his game plan for the upcoming match. It'll be interesting to see how Kohli and the team handle Ferguson's fast deliveries.

Kohli is practicing hard, especially against bouncy deliveries, which can be tricky for him. He's been facing these deliveries in the practice nets from Shardul Thakur and some other specialized bowlers. Kohli managed to hit some really strong shots, even sending a few way up high to the second level. He also tried a special shot called a ramp shot, which might help against bowlers like Ferguson.

But there's another challenge waiting for Kohli: facing Mitchell Santner's left-arm spin. Kohli hasn't done well against this kind of bowling before. Bowlers like Keshav Maharaj, Shakib Al Hasan, and Dunith Wellalage have troubled him in the past with their left-arm spin.

Santner's been doing really well for New Zealand in the World Cup. He's good at bowling just the right way to keep batters quiet. He's taken 16 wickets in nine matches, which is pretty impressive. In the upcoming semifinals, he's expected to play a big role. Kohli hasn't had an easy time facing Santner—he only averages 9.33 against him in 17 matches and has been dismissed three times. He's not great against left-arm spinners in general. Since January 2021, his average against them is just a bit over 13, and he scores slower.

To get better at facing this challenge, Kohli practiced against left-arm spin by facing Ravindra Jadeja in the nets. Jadeja managed to trouble Kohli a little, but it's clear Kohli is getting ready for the tough matches against New Zealand in the semifinals.

