BaapBaapHotaHai: Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli leads India to victory with masterclass innings

Virat Kohli brings the best Diwali gift. Kohli hit four 6s and six 4s in an innings complete with passion and drama. Scoring 82 not out in 53 deliveries, Kohli didn't just play a special inning but gave his teammates the confidence to claw a win out of nowhere. India lost the match several times on the way. But through luck and nerves, Pakistan slipped each time to give the match back to India.

Kohli was supported by Hardik Pandya who made a brave 40 of 37 balls. Pandya got the early momentum of the rebuild going and gave Kohli time to establish himself. In the special innings, Kohli once stepped down the ground for a Tendulkar-esque six, hit one amazing one on the back foot, hit one on a no-ball, and timed the fourth one, a gentle flick, to perfection. His strokeplay around the park for boundaries was magical and he ran his heart out, even picking up perhaps the most crucial three runs on a free-hit delivery that rattled his stumps.

As the entire nation celebrates the thrilling victory of team India, Twitter is all praises for Virat Kohli. Twitterati fill social media with hilarious memes:

Baap Baap Hota Hai!

And why #IndVsPak is always a mother of all battles!!!! pic.twitter.com/4eKeMu9nv8 — Dr. Bohra. MD AIRD (@Vasheegaran) October 23, 2022

