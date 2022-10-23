Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

#BaapBaapHotaHai: Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli leads India to victory with masterclass innings

Twitter is flooded with netizens praising Virat Kohli, #BaapBaap trends on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

#BaapBaapHotaHai: Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli leads India to victory with masterclass innings
Photo: Twitter

Virat Kohli brings the best Diwali gift. Kohli hit four 6s and six 4s in an innings complete with passion and drama. Scoring 82 not out in 53 deliveries, Kohli didn't just play a special inning but gave his teammates the confidence to claw a win out of nowhere. India lost the match several times on the way. But through luck and nerves, Pakistan slipped each time to give the match back to India. 

Kohli was supported by Hardik Pandya who made a brave 40 of 37 balls. Pandya got the early momentum of the rebuild going and gave Kohli time to establish himself. In the special innings, Kohli once stepped down the ground for a Tendulkar-esque six, hit one amazing one on the back foot, hit one on a no-ball, and timed the fourth one, a gentle flick, to perfection. His strokeplay around the park for boundaries was magical and he ran his heart out, even picking up perhaps the most crucial three runs on a free-hit delivery that rattled his stumps.

As the entire nation celebrates the thrilling victory of team India, Twitter is all praises for Virat Kohli. Twitterati fill social media with hilarious memes: 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Vivek Oberoi, Amrita Rao bring Bappa home
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks like princess in silk saree, photos go viral
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore, see images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the perfectly camouflaged snake in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.