Virat Kohli to stay in London with family after England series: Reports

Virat Kohli planning to take break from cricket

Former India skipper Virat Kohli's form has been the biggest question on everyone's mind. To make things worst, he has been rested for the upcoming limited-overs series against the West Indies which will be starting on July 22.

The reason given to rest him is to manage his workload and the batter would next be seen in action during the Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27.

However, now it has been reported that Kohli is planning to stay back in London after the conclusion of the ongoing all-format bilateral series against England. He will be spending some time off with his family.

"Kohli will be joined by his mother and extended family during the break. Kohli will avoid cricket during the said time and will kick off the preparations for Asia Cup 2022 from August 1. Kohli is in England with his wife and daughter," according to Times Now.

Talking about the Windies tour, apart from Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also rested. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Men in Blue in the three ODIs, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma being rested for the ODIs. The 'Hitman' will lead India in the five T20Is.

India now will be locking horns with the Three Lions in the series-deciding third One Day International at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, July 17.