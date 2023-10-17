Headlines

Cricket

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian batters who scored century in World Cup against Bangladesh

India's World Cup centurions against Bangladesh: A trip down memory lane

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

India and Bangladesh have crossed paths four times in the ICC Cricket World Cup since their inaugural encounter in 2007 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. While the Tigers secured their first victory in that match, guided by Mashrafe Mortaza, a young Tamim Iqbal, and Mushfiqur Rahim, India has triumphed in three subsequent encounters in 2011, 2015, and 2019. Notably, Bangladesh is yet to witness one of their players score a century against India in World Cup matches. Tamim Iqbal's 70 in 2011 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur remains their highest individual score. On the other hand. India boasts three centurions in World Cup clashes against Bangladesh, making for some memorable cricketing moments.

1. Virender Sehwag's Blazing Start (2011) In 2011, Virender Sehwag kick-started India's World Cup campaign in a spectacular fashion. His first-ball boundary off Shafiul Islam at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur set the tone for India's journey in the tournament. Sehwag went on to amass an astonishing 175 runs off 140 balls, laced with 14 fours and five sixes. His remarkable innings propelled India to a total of 370 for the loss of four wickets. Sehwag was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match, and India secured victory by a margin of 70 runs.

2. Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Debut (2011) Virat Kohli, a master of scoring centuries for India, continued his prolific form in his first World Cup match. During that game, Kohli etched his name into the record books as the first Indian batter to score a hundred on his World Cup debut. His century consisted of 100 runs off 83 balls, featuring eight fours and two sixes. Moreover, he formed a monumental 203-run partnership with Sehwag for the fourth wicket. Kohli's performance that day hinted at the extraordinary career that awaited him, earning him a place among the finest batters in India, if not the world 3. Rohit Sharma's Double Delight (2015, 2019) Rohit Sharma has a special affinity for facing Bangladesh in World Cups, showcasing his brilliance on two occasions.

In 2015, Rohit orchestrated a sensational performance, accumulating 137 runs off 126 balls, studded with 14 fours and three sixes in the quarterfinal at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. His partnership with Suresh Raina for the fourth wicket, worth 122 runs, was pivotal. Rohit deservedly received the Player of the Match award as India triumphed by a margin of 109 runs.

In 2019, Rohit Sharma achieved another World Cup century, though this time luck was on his side. When he was at 10 runs, Tamim Iqbal dropped a catch, granting the Indian opener a second chance. Rohit capitalized on this opportunity and notched up 104 runs off 92 balls at Edgbaston in Birmingham, He established a solid foundation for India by sharing a partnership of 180 runs for the opening wicket with KL, Rahul, ultimately leading India to a 28-run victory.

These three remarkable centuries by Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup have left an indelible mark in the annals of cricketing history, celebrating their exceptional talents and contributing to India's World Cup success.

