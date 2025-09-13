Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 stars from India’s 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Pakistan missing in Asia Cup 2025

The stage is set for a thrilling Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan, but the Indian squad shows a big shift. Several stars from India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning team are missing in the 2025 T20 tournament, marking a new era for Indian cricket in this fierce rivalry.

India's T20 cricket scene has experienced a swift transformation over the past year. The electrifying encounter with Pakistan during the 2024 T20 World Cup showcased India assembling one of its most seasoned teams, guided by veteran players. Moving ahead to the Asia Cup 2025, the team exhibits a revitalizing generational change, as numerous experienced players step aside for emerging talents.

Here are five players who participated in India's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan but will not be included in the Asia Cup 2025 match:

1. Virat Kohli

The biggest absence of them all. Virat Kohli played his final T20I match against Pakistan during the 2024 World Cup. The Indian opener had a disappointing performance, scoring only 4 runs off 3 balls. Naseem Shah dismissed him in the second over of the match. Three weeks later, he announced his retirement from T20Is.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, also participated in the match. He started well but ended up scoring 13 runs off 12 balls, including a six and a four. Under Rohit's captaincy, India triumphed over Pakistan and went on to win the trophy against South Africa in the final. Rohit retired from T20Is following the final.

3. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is currently sidelined due to a foot injury sustained during the fourth Test against England. The vice-captain of the Indian Test team suffered this injury during the same match. Although he batted despite the injury, he was unable to participate in the fifth Test. Pant's availability for the upcoming home Test series against West Indies remains uncertain. He scored 42 runs off 31 balls against Pakistan.

4. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja became the third player to retire from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup, finishing his innings with a one-ball duck. He did not take any wickets but bowled a tight spell, with figures of 2 overs, 10 runs, and 0 wickets. Jadeja continues to be active in Test and ODI formats.

5. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj lost his spot in the white-ball teams ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has not participated in any white-ball matches in 2025. The right-arm fast bowler remains a consistent member of the Test squad but is currently not considered for ODIs and T20Is.

