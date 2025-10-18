Virat Kohli to retire from IPL ahead of 2026 season? Former Indian opener makes shocking claims

A former Indian opener recently opened up about Virat Kohli's plan to play future seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here's what he said.

After lifting his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy earlier this year, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s star batter Virat Kohli's future in the cash-rich tournament remains uncertain. Speculations that Kohli might not play the upcoming edition of the IPL were fuelled after he reportedly turned down a commercial contract with RCB. However, former Indian opener K Srikkanth has denied all such reports' claims and said, ''It's just a speculation because he (Kohli) has just won RCB the IPL. So I don't think he'll retire. These are all obvious rumours. These are just business decisions (change in ownership). But as far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he'll continue with RCB.''

Will kohli continue to play IPL in the future?

On his YouTube channel, Srikkanth also claimed that Kohli will continue to play at least three more seasons. ''Why should he retire? He played brilliantly even this IPL. Unless he himself personally takes a decision, that's a different matter altogether. Virat Kohli is good enough to play another three years of IPL. He will score runs always, being the 'King of Kings','' he added.

Apart from this, Kohli also recently made headlines after he allegedly gifted one of his expensive properties in Delhi NCR to his brother, as he has decided to permanently shift to London, UK.

Meanwhile, Kohli is all set to make his return to ODI cricket after nearly eight months. The last he featured in an international ODI match was in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was ultimately won by Team India. Interestingly, he will be playing the upcoming ODI game against Australia under the leadership of Shubman Gill for the first time.