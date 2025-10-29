Virat Kohli to represent Indian in the 2027 World Cup? AB de Villiers says 'we might see him go...'

While there was a lot of criticism surrounding Kohli when he got out for a duck in the first two matches, his RCB teammate, AB de Villiers, has now declared that Kohli deserves to be appreciated for the rest of his cricketing career.

Just a few days after Virat Kohli wrapped up the ODI series vs Australia, reports are now rife with what the future holds for the Indian batter, especially with the 2027 World Cup approaching soon. However, South African cricketing legend AB de Villiers has seemed to confirm not only Virat Kohli's availability for the 2027 World Cup but also the Indian Premier League (IPL).

AB de Villiers reveals if Virat Kohli will play the 2027 World Cup

Virat Kohli, who has already declared his retirement from Test and T20 International cricket, got out on twin ducks in the first two ODIs of the Australia series. However, the Indian batting legend went on to score 74* runs in the third ODI, shutting down haters once and for all. While there was a lot of criticism surrounding Kohli when he got out for a duck in the first two matches, his RCB teammate, AB de Villiers, has now declared that Kohli deserves to be appreciated for the rest of his cricketing career.

On his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers shared, "I want to remind you guys that’s the kind of player you want to celebrate. Allow him to find his balance in life towards the backend of his career. Just celebrate him. He has changed the game forever. He deserves a bit of a ‘thank’, and hopefully you play for another five years; if you don’t, we are right behind you."

Speaking about Virat Kohli's chances of playing in the 2027 World Cup and the IPL, AB de Villiers said, "In my opinion, the 2027 World Cup will be his final go at the cherry on the cake on a finish to his career. The IPL is a different story. We might see him go for three or four or maybe even five years. It does not take a lot out of you, even if it is a very intense tournament. You can prepare for those two to three months, but a World Cup is a four-year cycle. Really big build up and takes a lot out of the body and the system and the space that you try to find yourself in, family time. We have heard Virat speak often about how important that is for him."

When will Virat Kohli play for India again?

Virat Kohli might now be seen in action in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which is set to begin on November 30. The series opener of the match will be played in Ranchi.