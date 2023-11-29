Virat Kohli to reportedly miss T20, ODI matches in South Africa tour, Rohit Sharma's availability uncertain

After emerging as the top run-scorer in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup, former India captain Virat Kohli has decided to skip the upcoming white-ball matches in India's South Africa tour.

Kohli communicated his decision to take a break from white-ball cricket to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as reported by The Indian Express. While he is expected to participate in the Test matches, the exact timeline for his return to white-ball cricket remains uncertain.

"He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next," quoted a source from The Indian Express. "At the moment, he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa," the source added.

The South Africa tour comprises three T20 internationals, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and two Test matches. Kohli's decision to skip the limited-overs segment follows his exceptional performance in the World Cup, where he scored 765 runs in 11 innings, including three centuries, earning him the player of the tournament title.

The first Test of the tour is scheduled for Boxing Day at Centurion, followed by the second Test in Cape Town. Currently on vacation in London, Kohli is taking a well-deserved break after a demanding period of continuous cricket. His last break, along with captain Rohit Sharma, was before the World Cup in September, where they were rested for the first two ODIs against Australia at home.

The status of Rohit Sharma's availability for the white-ball games remains uncertain. Rohit, currently on a break in the United Kingdom, led India to ten consecutive wins in the World Cup before their defeat in the final.

The national selection committee, headed by former Indian all-rounder Ajit Agarkar, is set to convene soon to select the Indian team for all three formats of the South Africa tour. Additionally, BCCI secretary Jay Shah is expected to hold discussions with Rohit and chairman of selectors Agarkar to outline the future roadmap for the Indian cricket team.