Virat Kohli to play Vijay Hazare Trophy matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Here's what we know so far

As per some media reports, Virat Kohli will be seen in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is home venue of the IPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli, Team India's star batter, is all set to make his return to the domestic circuit with the 50-over tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli is likely to play all his matches at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Recently, newly elected Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) chief Venkatesh Prasad got a green signal from the state government to get the stadium once again.

For those unversed, the stadium was deemed 'unfit for large scale events' after a stampede was broke out during the victory celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) win earlier in June.

Since then, the iconic venue has not hosted any major cricket match, following the stampede incident which took the lives of 11 and left several injured. KSCA's Maharaja Trophy was also moved to Mysore in August.

Coming back to Kohli, the star batter could play all his VHT matches at this venue. Kohli, along with Rishabh Pant, has been named amongst the probables for the tournament and could be available for the first three matches in the tournament.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, KSCA is planning to open a few more stands to the public and accommodate 2,000 to 3,000 more fans, considering the star power of Kohli and Pant.

Earlier, deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivkumar said, ''to avoid any future incidents, we have put in place precautionary measures. We have granted permission accordingly. The Home Minister will hold discussions with the KSCA president and police officials.''

''We have no intention of stopping cricket matches. But crowd management measures need to be examined. We also intend to implement the recommendations of the Justice Michael D'Cunha Committee in a phased manner. Venkatesh Prasad too has agreed to this,'' he added.