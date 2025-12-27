Virat Kohli to play last domestic game against THIS team ahead of ODI series against New Zealand: Know match date, timings

CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, steps to apply, other details
CRICKET
Ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli is expected to feature in one last domestic match in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Virat Kohli, who outshone in the previous two games of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy against Andhra and Gujarat, is set to play his last domestic game ahead of the ODI series with New Zealand. Kohli is set to play another domestic match in January before the commencement of the ODI series against the Blackcaps.
As per a report by Dainik Jagran, Kohli is expected to play a match against the Railways on January 6, before the start of the ODI series on January 11. Notably, Kohli returned to the domestic circuit after a long gap of 15 years. BCCI recently said that national players are required to play at least two domestic matches whenever they are away from international games.
For those unversed, Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year after retiring from T20I last year. It means he is only available for the One Day Internationals (ODIs) and is aiming to play the next edition of the 50-over World Cup in 2027.
After the 2025 Champions Trophy, Kohli returned to the international circuit with the ODI series against Australia, wherein he was dismissed for a duck in the first two games, only to make a comeback with a century in the last match of the series.
Later, he played three matches against South Africa on home soil, where he scored 50+ scores in all three games. Next month, he will be a part of the squad for the ODI series against the Kiwis. Apart from him, Rohit Sharma is also expected to be in the squad for the upcoming 50-over series.