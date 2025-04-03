Virat Kohli suffered a finger injury during an IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans when he tried to stop a four.

Andy Flower, the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has shared an important update regarding Virat Kohli's finger injury, which he picked up during their IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. The injury happened when Kohli tried to stop a four during the 12th over.

As he was positioned at deep mid-wicket, the ball slipped through his fingers while he was attempting to prevent a boundary hit by Sai Susharsan. Kohli seemed to have a tough time as the ball approached the boundary, leading the team's physiotherapist to rush in for immediate care. Even with the injury, Kohli made a comeback to the field after getting treated. After the match, Andy Flower provided an update on Kohli's status, reassuring everyone that he was doing well.

“Virat looks fine, he’s okay,” Flower told reporters during the post-match press conference.

Kohli struggled at bat scoring seven runs before Arshad Khan dismissed him. This marked the first time he failed to reach 40 runs, a notable event. He mistimed his shot resulting in a catch at deep backward square leg, which proved unfortunate.

Other batsmen also fell as Phil Salt made 14 runs from 13 balls, Devdutt Padikkal scored 4 from 3, and Rajat Patidar hit 12 from 12. These quick dismissals left the home team in a difficult position, with a score of 42/4 after just 6 overs. , Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone came to the rescue. They formed a strong partnership scoring 52 runs for the fifth wicket to stabilize the innings.

Tim David stepped in and delivered a swift, game-changing knock helping the team set a solid target. On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj stood out for RCB grabbing 3 wickets while giving up 19 runs in his four-over spell. Despite their all-out effort, Shubman Gill's squad managed to reach the target in 17.5 overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler leading the charge. This victory handed the home team their first loss of IPL 2025, as they fell short by eight wickets.

