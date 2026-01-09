Virat Kohli to miss 1st ODI match against New Zealand in Vadodara? Here's what we know so far

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli shared a series of pictures featuring himself sweating it out in the nets in Vadodara for the upcoming ODI game against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli, who recently featured in two games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, was named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. On Thursday, the Indian legend was spotted sweating it out in the nets ahead of the first ODI, scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 11, in Vadodara. Indian cricket fans are expecting Kohli to play and showcase his mettle once again ,as he did in the ODI series against South Africa on home soil, wherein he was also the Player of the Series, scoring 302 runs in three matches at an average of 151.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kohli posted a series of pictures from his practice session in Vadodara along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahu,l and Harshit Rana.

Check it out:

Will Kohli play in 1st ODI match against New Zealand?

Virat Kohli is in red-hot form currently in the 50-over format, which he also continued in domestic cricket recently, scoring 131 against Andhra and 77 against Gujarat. Earlier, it was also reported that he would play his third and final Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Railways on January 6, but he skipped the game to reach Vadodara and joined Team India's practice session.

Since Kohli was also spotted sweating it out with his teammates on Thursday, he is most likely to be included in the Playing XI, and fans can expect to see their favourite at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli's ODI record against Blackcaps

In ODIs, Kohli has amassed 1,657 runs against the Kiwis in 33 matches at an average of 55.23, which includes six centuries and nine fifties. His best score is unbeaten 154. Not only this, he is also on the verge of scripting history by breaching the 28,000 run mark in international cricket. If Kohli manages to score 25 more runs in the upcoming matches, he would join the elite list featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.