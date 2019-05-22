Virat Kohli to go into World Cup 2019 as No.1 batsman

India is ranked second in the ICC team ODI rankings with two batsmen and three bowlers among the top 10. Skipper Virat Kohli retained his top spot in the batting rankings with 890 points followed by Rohit Sharma, who consolidated his second position with 839 points.

With the men's Cricket World Cup 2019 scheduled to begin from May 30, the Indian team dominating International Cricket Council player rankings with the number one batsmen and bowler from the country, according to rankings released Wednesday.



India is ranked second in the ICC team ODI rankings with two batsmen and three bowlers among the top 10. Skipper Virat Kohli retained his top spot in the batting rankings with 890 points followed by Rohit Sharma, who consolidated his second position with 839 points.



Ross Taylor (831) of New Zealand, West Indies' Shai Hope (808) and Quinton de Kock (803) of South Africa complete the top five in the ODI chart India's Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the bowling rankings with 774 points. New Zealand's Trent Boult (759), Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (726), South Africa's Imran Tahir (703) and his compatriot Kagiso Rabada (702) wrap the top five spots.



In the all-rounder rankings, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh has moved to top the table. Shakib now has 359 points, 20 ahead of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who has now slipped to number two. Rashid's team-mate Mohammad Nabi secured number three place with 319 points. Pakistan's Imad Wasim (289) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (279) settled on the fourth and fifth position.



The much-anticipated Cricket World Cup is set to run from May 30 to July 14 in UK and Wales. Ahead of the tournament, warm-up matches will take place, starting May 24.



India will face New Zealand on May 25 followed by a match against Bangladesh on May 28. The Men in Blue will kick-off its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.