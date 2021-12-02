Virat Kohli to be removed as India ODI captain ahead of South Africa tour? BIG updates you need to know

It is learnt that the the national selection committee will meet this week to pick the squad for South Africa.

A decision on Virat Kohli’s future as India ODI captain is expected to be taken this week when the selectors meet to finalise the team for the upcoming tour of South Africa, It is to be noted that the BCCI will need clearance from Government of India to continue with tour to South Africa due to Omicron fears.

It is learnt that the the national selection committee will meet this week to pick the squad for South Africa and the committe led by Chetan Sharma will also take a call on Kohli's future as skipper of ODI team.

Notably, T20Is will dominate 2022 due to another global event in Australia and Team India is scheduled to play only nine ODIs as of now in the next seven months with six (three each in South Africa and England) abroad and three in India.

Since the players will have to remain in bio-bubble, it is likley that the selectors would opt for a jumbo squad across formats. The squad strength could be anything between 20 to 23.

According to reports, some senior BCCI officials are in favour of Kohli continuing as Team India ODI captain as there are only a few ODIs left in this calendar. But there are some who are of the view that it would be good to have one captain for white ball games and T20 skipper Rohit Sharma should be given enough time to build a strong team for 2023 ODI World Cup.