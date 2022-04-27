Virat Kohli to be axed from India's T20I squad? Top BCCI official drops major hint

Virat Kohli has been terribly out of form in IPL 2022 season so far

Virat Kohli's form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season has been a major concern for fans of the franchise as well as those rooting for the Indian team, with the ICC T20 World Cup on the horizon.

The 33-year-old has been terribly out of form so far this season, having succumbed to two consecutive ducks in recent games for RCB, while he could only score 9 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday.

Given Kohli's underwhelming performances with the bat, as per reports, his form has been a major concern for BCCI as well. A senior BCCI official recently confirmed the same to Inside Sport, while adding that the board remains hopeful that the former Indian skipper can turn around his recent woes.

"He is a great servant of Indian cricket. But his form from some time now is a huge concern now for the national selectors and BCCI," a top BCCI official revealed to Inside Sport.

The report further adds that the selectors are 'concerned' with Virat's struggles with the bat, with the ICC T20 World Cup looming.

"See we don't intervene in the selection matters. Selectors have to take a call on Virat and others. We can’t give our judgement to them. Obviously, they are concerned about what is happening to him," the BCCI official added further.

Furthermore, according to the same report, The Chairman of the National Selection committee Chetan Sharma declined to comment on the matter.

When quizzed about Virat Kohli's future in India's T20I squad, Chetan Sharma was quoted as saying, "I don’t want to speak about it."

With just 128 runs in nine IPL games under his belt, at an average of 16 and strike rate of 119.62, Kohli has been advised by many former cricketers, to take a break from cricket, with Ravi Shastri going as far as saying that he should pull out of IPL 2022 season to prolong his international career.