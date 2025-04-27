Former CEO Charu Sharma revealed that a phone call from Delhi Capitals led to RCB signing Kohli, which ended up being a crucial decision for international cricket.

Virat Kohli, a native of Delhi, honed his cricket skills in his hometown and went on to represent the state team in first-class cricket. He later captained the India U19 team to victory in the 2008 youth World Cup. It was widely anticipated that Kohli would join the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) when the inaugural Indian Premier League auction took place in 2008.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru CEO Charu Sharma recently shared how a phone call from the Delhi Capitals management led to the signing of Kohli by RCB, a decision that would shape the future of international cricket.

After selecting five icon players in February, IPL teams were given the opportunity to directly negotiate with and sign at least four U-22 players. RCB quickly reached a verbal agreement with Manish Pandey. However, it came to light that agents were approaching U19 players in Malaysia, promising them better deals in the IPL.

The BCCI intervened, organizing a draft where each team was allotted two picks. The team that made the first selection would have the 16th pick for the second round, with subsequent teams moving up in reverse order.

"Lo and behold, the first name to come out of the bag was Delhi Daredevils. There was a collective groan, with everyone thinking, 'OK, Kohli is gone.' He was the captain of the team, the best player, and he was from Delhi. And to everyone's surprise, they got into a huddle, and after a few moments, they said, 'We'll take the left-arm seamer: Pradeep Sangwan'," Sharma told ESPNCricinfo.

At that time, Sangwan was considered a promising young talent in the country. Furthermore, the Delhi team boasted a strong batting lineup, making their selection of Sangwan a logical choice. Fortunately for RCB, they had the second pick and wasted no time in selecting Kohli.

"We took about a quarter of a quarter of a quarter-second, and said, 'Virat Kohli, thank you,'" Sharma says, laughing. "I don't think anybody knew that he would become a big global superstar, but he was certainly showing all the signs of being the best Under-19 player in India," added Sharma.

After 18 years, Kohli has become the face of the Bengaluru-based franchise and has solidified his position as one of the greatest players in the sport's history. In contrast, Sangwan's last appearance in an IPL match was in 2018, and he was unable to reach his full potential.

