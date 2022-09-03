Search icon
'Virat Kohli tells me which restaurant to go to': Rahul Dravid's hilarious reply to journalist

On being quizzed about his conversation with his players, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid came up with a hilarious response.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Ahead of India's second meeting with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, head coach Rahul Dravid attended a press conference and he was asked by a journalist about his conversation with his players. The Former Indian skipper's reply left everyone in splits. 

A reporter asked Dravid about his conversation with Virat Kohli. The 33-year-old has looked in good form in Asia Cup 2022, however, ahead of the ongoing tournament, he has struggled for runs. 

Kohli's top score in England was 20 runs, and thereafter, he was rested for the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours. Upon his comeback, the talismanic batsman scored 35 runs against Pakistan, followed by an unbeaten 59-run knock against Hong Kong. 

Quizzed about Kohli, Dravid refused to reveal his talk to his players, but he did tell the reporters that the Delhi-born batter does give good advice about restaurants in Dubai. 

"The talk that happens between players and coaches, I will never say it to the media. We also talk about where the food is good. He knows a lot of good places here. He keeps advising me to go to this restaurant and that restaurant," said the veteran coach.

While people continue to obsess about Kohli's stats, Dravid insisted that the team is looking forward to contributions from him, not just in terms of his numbers. 

"He played very well. He is happy after coming back from a break. He is fresh and looking forward to playing every game. He is always on and it was not that he was not looking forward. It is good he has got a chance where he can spend time in the middle. He can kick on and have a good tournament," he added. 

The 'Wall of India' continued, "It is not about how many runs he makes. People are obsessed with his statistics. It is about the contributions at different stages of the game. It need not be a century or a stat. It all depends on the role and what the team needs. Virat wants to put big performances and will be happy if he does that."

