'It can tear you apart': Virat Kohli on pressure cricketers are constantly under

Virat Kohli

In form or not, playing a series or not, Virat Kohli will also be the talk of the town. Especially in recent times, where he has not been able to perform to his full potential.

After a not-so-happy England series, Virat Kohli was not part of the West Indies tour and then missed out on the Zimbabwe ODI series as well. However, now he is part of the 2022 Asia Cup, which will begin on August 27 and a lot of expectations will rely on the former Indian skipper.

While on break, Kohli made sure to not stop his workout routine. Being one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket, he kept in mind that in all formats of the game, he needs to remain fit.

Despite all that, Kohli also made sure to unwind and de-stress. In an interview with Indian Express, Kohli said, "The one thing that truly helps me unwind after a hectic season is spending time with my family. Apart from that, I love to spend time pursuing my hobbies. Travel is something that helps me de-stress a lot, and of course coffee; I believe that I am a coffee connoisseur and absolutely love trying out different flavours and coffee spots around the world".

However, with him being not in his best form, fans do question how he maintains his mental well-being amid pressure and criticism.

Responding to this question, Kohli said, "For an athlete, the sport can bring the best out of you as a player but at the same time, the amount of pressure that you are constantly under, can affect your mental health negatively. It is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart.

"My tips to aspiring athletes would be that yes, physical fitness and focus on recovery is the key to being a good athlete, but at the same time, it is crucial to consistently keep in touch with your inner self. I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to.

"So, take out time for yourself and reconnect with your core self. If you lose that connection, it wouldn’t take very long for other things to crumble around you. You need to learn how to compartmentalise your time so that there’s balance. It takes practice like anything else in life, but it’s something worth investing in, that’s the only way to feel a sense of sanity and enjoyment while doing your work".