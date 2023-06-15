Virat Kohli talks of 'change' in cryptic Instagram story

File Photo

The World Test Championship final between India and Australia concluded on a sour note for Virat Kohli and Team India, as the Australians clinched a 209-run victory. Following the high-profile event, Kohli has faced criticism from several former cricketers regarding his shot selection during the match.

Despite this, Kohli has been sharing insightful quotes on Instagram, with his latest post discussing the topic of change.

"The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance," the text, read quoting Alan Watts.

Kohli received a significant amount of criticism for his lackluster performance in the final against Australia. Across India's two innings, he only managed to score 14 and 49.

Virat's shot selection in the second innings was particularly scrutinized. He was caught by Steve Smith at second slip while attempting to chase a wide delivery from Scott Boland.

Following India's unsuccessful attempt to defend their WTC title, Kohli shared a philosophical quote on his Instagram story.

“Silence is the source of great strength,” the quote stated.

After the close of play on Day 4 of the WTC final, Virat Kohli also shared a quote on his Instagram story.

“If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go," read the quote.

Currently, Virat is taking a well-deserved break from the game. The Indian team is not slated to participate in any cricketing events until next month's tour of the West Indies. This downtime provides Virat with an opportunity to recharge and prepare for the upcoming challenges on the field.

