Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Virat Kohli talks of 'change' in cryptic Instagram story

In a cryptic Instagram post, Virat Kohli spoke of 'change' and how to embrace it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Virat Kohli talks of 'change' in cryptic Instagram story
File Photo

The World Test Championship final between India and Australia concluded on a sour note for Virat Kohli and Team India, as the Australians clinched a 209-run victory. Following the high-profile event, Kohli has faced criticism from several former cricketers regarding his shot selection during the match. 

Despite this, Kohli has been sharing insightful quotes on Instagram, with his latest post discussing the topic of change.

"The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance," the text, read quoting Alan Watts.

Kohli received a significant amount of criticism for his lackluster performance in the final against Australia. Across India's two innings, he only managed to score 14 and 49.

Virat's shot selection in the second innings was particularly scrutinized. He was caught by Steve Smith at second slip while attempting to chase a wide delivery from Scott Boland.

Following India's unsuccessful attempt to defend their WTC title, Kohli shared a philosophical quote on his Instagram story.

“Silence is the source of great strength,” the quote stated.

After the close of play on Day 4 of the WTC final, Virat Kohli also shared a quote on his Instagram story.

“If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go," read the quote.

Currently, Virat is taking a well-deserved break from the game. The Indian team is not slated to participate in any cricketing events until next month's tour of the West Indies. This downtime provides Virat with an opportunity to recharge and prepare for the upcoming challenges on the field.

READ| BCCI bans these brands from sponsoring Team India: Check full details

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Meet IPS Anshika Verma, engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC without coaching in her second attempt
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.