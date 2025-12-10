Virat Kohli takes ICC ODI rankings by storm, closes in on Rohit Sharma's No. 1 spot; three Indians break into top five

Virat Kohli makes a big surge in the latest ICC ODI rankings, putting pressure on Rohit Sharma for the No. 1 spot. India dominate the charts with three players featuring in the top five. Here’s a full breakdown of the latest rankings update and key movements.

Virat Kohli’s late-career revival gained significant traction on Wednesday as the former India captain ascended to No. 2 in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, narrowing the gap with teammate Rohit Sharma after a remarkable one-day series against South Africa. Kohli’s advancement—up two spots—leaves him just eight rating points shy of Rohit, marking his closest attempt to reclaim the top position since being surpassed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam in April 2021.

The 37-year-old showcased his classic form throughout the three-match series, amassing 302 runs to comfortably earn the title of Player of the Series. Following consecutive centuries in Ranchi (135) and Guwahati (102), his unbeaten 65 in the Visakhapatnam finale not only concluded a flawless campaign but also solidified his hold on a top-two position, highlighting a resurgence characterized by a series of centuries and impactful innings reminiscent of his peak performance.

Rohit, on the other hand, retained his status as the world’s No. 1 ODI batter after contributing 146 runs throughout the series. Although overshadowed by Kohli’s brilliance, the Indian captain’s consistent performance at the top allowed him to maintain his ranking, ensuring that India continues to dominate the top two spots in men’s ODI batting—a nostalgic return to the days when the duo frequently dictated global rankings.

Shubman Gill, who rested during the series, remained steady at No. 5, reflecting the stability at the forefront of India’s ODI lineup. KL Rahul’s composed performances in his role as stand-in captain saw him rise two places to No. 12, continuing an upward trajectory that has characterized his last 12 months in white-ball cricket.

On the bowling front, India celebrated further achievements. Kuldeep Yadav—one of the most reliable limited-overs bowlers this year—vaulted three spots to No. 3 among ODI bowlers. His precision during the middle overs and ability to disrupt partnerships proved crucial against South Africa, reinforcing his status as one of the world’s leading wrist-spinners.

South African batters gained significantly from the fiercely contested series. Quinton de Kock ascended three spots to No. 13, while Aiden Markram advanced to 25th, and captain Temba Bavuma surged to 37th, each earning recognition for their sporadic yet impactful performances.

In the latest T20I rankings, there was more positive news for India's bowlers. All-rounder Axar Patel moved up to 13th among bowlers, Arshdeep Singh climbed to 20th, and Jasprit Bumrah made a notable leap of six places to 25th after India's dominant 101-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I held in Cuttack.

