Virat Kohli's T20I future could be decided by limited overs series vs England: Reports

Virat Kohli's place in T20Is could be re-assessed after his performances vs England

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been struggling with the bat for a while now, and it seems that the 33-year-old has just 10 days, to ensure his place in India's T20I setup. That's because as per the latest reports, Kohli might not be an automatic starter for India if his rough patch continues.

The Delhi-born player hasn't scored a century since 2019, and he has been struggling to reach the three-figure mark since. On multiple occasions, Kohli has gotten a decent start, but he failed to convert them into big totals.

Additionally, he endured a torrid outing in IPL 2022 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) despite opting to relinquish the captaincy, wherein RCB reached the playoffs of IPL 2022, but Kohli scored just 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73 and strike rate of 115.98 with two fifties.

Not the end of the world certainly, but it's a big slump considering his own lofty standards.

Recently, he dropped out of the top 10 of ICC's Test rankings for the first time in six years, after failing to impress in the one-off Test against England.

As per reports, Kohli's form in the upcoming T20I and ODI series against England will be monitored by the selectors, who are unsure of his place in the middle order of India's T20I side, with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda and others knocking on the door.

The former Indian captain has been rested for the first T20I vs England, which means he essentially has 5 matches in the space of 10 days to ensure his spot in the T20I side before the World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether BCCI will take such a huge step particular with the T20 World Cup on the horizon, where India will need experienced players like Virat Kohli who can contribute on all fronts, and not just with the bat.