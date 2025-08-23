Virat Kohli sweats it out at Lord’s, shuts down retirement talk with intense practice

Even though he is not currently playing, he consistently trains to get ready for international duties. Kohli also takes time to pose for pictures with fans outside the training grounds at Lord’s Stadium.

Ace India star Virat Kohli has made his way back to Lord’s for practice sessions, despite ongoing rumors about his international retirement, as reported by RevSportz. The participation of Kohli and ODI captain Rohit Sharma in the 2027 Cricket World Cup is still in doubt. India’s upcoming ODI challenge features a three-match series against Australia, starting on October 19.

To gear up for the forthcoming ODIs against Australia, Kohli has already commenced his training, with reports indicating that he dedicated two rigorous hours in the indoor nets at Lord’s in London. The session at Lord's, where Kohli was seen working on both the basics and more complex aspects of his batting, is a strong sign of his commitment to the game. Onlookers noted his fierce motivation, as he took throwdowns from various angles, preparing for his return to international cricket.

Virat Kohli with fans outside the Lord's.



- The King is preparing for a massive return! pic.twitter.com/6OH3hnGl1U — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 23, 2025

In a podcast, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was questioned about the possibility of Rohit and Kohli receiving a farewell series akin to the one Sachin Tendulkar had in 2013 against the West Indies.

“When did they retire? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will both play one-dayers. So, if they are playing, why are you worried about a farewell series? Yes, they have retired from two formats in phases, but they are playing in ODIs, right?" Shukla said.

“Our policy at the BCCI is very clear. We don’t tell any player to retire. A player makes that call himself. He has to decide and we respect that. We can only decide something when it’s official," Shukla added.

Currently, it is still unclear if Kohli and Rohit will be invited to play against Australia A at home prior to the white-ball tour scheduled for October-November.

As he approaches the latter stages of his career, Kohli has invested significant time in practice, with each session aimed at refining his established skills. Naeem Amin, the assistant coach of Gujarat Titans in the IPL, has supervised part of Kohli’s training regimen.

Also read| 'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career