Virat Kohli suffers privacy breach, posts disturbing video of strangers invading his hotel room

Virat Kohli

Team India’s star player Virat Kohli has lashed out in anger after he posted a video of his hotel room where his privacy was breached. The Indian player posted an Instagram post where he wrote about his privacy breach and dully criticised the manner of the act in which someone entered his hotel room in Perth. The incident took place after India suffered a last-over defeat against South Africa on Sunday at the Optus Stadium.

The clip gives a complete tour of his accessories, shoes, kitchen section, and personal belongings. The cricketer, clearly unhappy with the video, deemed the incident as an invasion of privacy. He also mentioned that he does not appreciate this kind of “fanaticism" and not treat him as “a commodity for entertainment."

In the caption, he wrote that he understands how fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players. “They excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy," read Kohli’s Instagram caption.