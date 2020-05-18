Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson or Joe Root? Ian Chappell on best batsman of current generation

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root - four top players who currently grace the game of cricket.

These four have established themselves to be amongst the best and some are even leading their sides towards word domination.

So when Ian Chappell was asked to name who is the best batsman of the current generation, the former Australian captain took the name, Kohli.

"Of that group, Kohli is the best in all three forms. That’s unquestionable. His record in all three forms is quite unbelievable, particularly his record in the shorter forms,” Chappell said on The RK Show, hosted by sports broadcaster Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan on YouTube.

“Having listened to Kohli talk about batting, he makes a lot of sense. I like his approach to batting. We did an interview with him last time India were in Australia, and one of the things he talked about was why he didn’t play the fancy shots, the innovative shots of particularly T20 cricket.

“He said he didn’t want those to creep in his batting in the longer form of the game. The best short-form player in the time I played was Viv Richards, and he just played normal cricket shots but he placed the ball so well he was able to score at a very fast rate. And Kohli’s the same. He plays traditional cricket shots, and he plays them really well.

“The other thing that stands out about Kohli is his fitness and running between the wickets. The way he pushes himself, he’s incredibly fit. Some of his performances are quite amazing".

Talking about Kohli's captaincy, Chappell said he liked the Indian’s desire to win cricket matches.

“The one thing that stands out to me is that Kohli is the one (captain) that doesn’t fear defeat. He’s prepared to lose a game in trying to win it. You’ve got to be that way as a captain in my opinion. I like that approach.

“I thought when he took over the captaincy that he was so emotional, it might affect his captaincy adversely but I think he has reined that in a little bit. He has made that work for him in his captaincy rather than work against him. He’s a pretty smart cricketer,” the legendary skipper said.