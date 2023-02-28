Virat Kohli ‘does not give rest to…’: Star India bowler reveals inside details of India net practice session

Virat Kohli in the nets ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 third Test in Indore. | Photo: ANI

Team India stars are toiling hard to gear up for the 3rd Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Holkar Stadium, Indore. Ahead of the Test from March 1, star fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has revealed inside details from Indian net practice sessions. Siraj talked about the experience of bowling to star batter Virat Kohli in the nets, as well as details regarding Test star Cheteshwar Pujara.

Siraj revealed that while other batters look “here and there” after hitting a shot, Kohli is different. Bowling to Kohli in the nets is a struggle of sorts as he does not let fast bowlers rest a bit. Siraj said that Kohli “does not give rest” to seamers and is “immediately after hitting the shot”. He added that he does not get time to settle. Siraj also revealed that Pujara plays with “deep focus”.

“Pujji Bhai (Cheteshwar Pujara), he plays with a deep focus in Test cricket... Virat bhai does not give rest to the fast bowler. He gets ready immediately after hitting the shot, I don’t even get time to settle," he told SG Cricket YouTube channel.

"After hitting the shot, the batsman looks here and there, but Virat Bhai... he gets ready immediately. He has this passion... his aggression, which is amazing about a superstar like him," Siraj added.

India are set to face off against Australia in the 3rd BGT 2023 Test match in Indore on Wednesday. Siraj has been impressive for India recently and has also been part of the Test team apart from his spot in ODI XI. He will be hoping to be selected in the playing XI for the third Test match. India is already 2-0 up in the 4-match series.

(Inputs from IANS)