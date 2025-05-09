Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star player Virat Kohli took to his social media handles to extend support to the Indian armed forces amid the ongoing soaring tensions with Pakistan.

Virat Kohli on Friday extended his support to the Indian army forces amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The conflict between these two South Asian nations soared further after the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan to avenge the death of over two dozen civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack. Taking to his social media handles, Virat wrote, ''We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation. JAI HIND.''

See the post:

Virat Kohli has been an important part of the IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), since the league's inception in 2008. In the current season, Virat Kohli has scored 505 runs in 11 matches so far with a 63.13 average. Out of these 11 matches, he has smashed 7 half-centuries. Overall, Kohli has played 263 IPL matches so far and has scored 8,509 runs, including 8 centuries and 62 half-centuries.

On May 9, BCCI announced the indefinite suspension of IPL 2025 due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. The match, which was scheduled to be played in the ongoing tournament on May 9, was between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the Points Table, RCB currently stands at the 2nd spot with 16 points and 8 victories out of 11 matches.