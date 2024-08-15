Virat Kohli spotted strolling in London after ODIs vs Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Kohli was seen crossing a street in London, making a rare public appearance following the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Renowned Indian cricket team star batter, Virat Kohli, was recently spotted crossing a street in London, marking one of his rare public appearances since the conclusion of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Kohli's performance in the series was below par, managing only 58 runs from 3 matches at an average of 19.33.

A video clip capturing Kohli navigating the streets of London has since gone viral on social media, showcasing the cricketer in a casual setting. This sighting comes after Kohli's trip to London following India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, where he was accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their newborn son, Akaay. The couple was also seen attending a kirtan at the Union Chapel in London.

Virat Kohli on the London streets. pic.twitter.com/0WvBi9byXZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 14, 2024

Despite recent criticisms regarding his ability to handle spin bowling, Virat Kohli remains composed and focused on his personal life during this break. The renowned cricketer has expressed a desire for a more private life away from the spotlight, and his recent visit to London has sparked speculation about his potential plans to settle down in the city with his family.

While Kohli takes advantage of his time off, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the initial round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin, have been given a break. Fans can anticipate seeing the star batsman in action during the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, commencing on September 19.

