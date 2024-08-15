Virat Kohli spotted strolling in London after ODIs vs Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli spotted strolling in London after ODIs vs Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Kohli was seen crossing a street in London, making a rare public appearance following the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 04:25 PM IST

Virat Kohli spotted strolling in London after ODIs vs Sri Lanka, video goes viral
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Renowned Indian cricket team star batter, Virat Kohli, was recently spotted crossing a street in London, marking one of his rare public appearances since the conclusion of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Kohli's performance in the series was below par, managing only 58 runs from 3 matches at an average of 19.33.

    A video clip capturing Kohli navigating the streets of London has since gone viral on social media, showcasing the cricketer in a casual setting. This sighting comes after Kohli's trip to London following India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, where he was accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their newborn son, Akaay. The couple was also seen attending a kirtan at the Union Chapel in London.

    Despite recent criticisms regarding his ability to handle spin bowling, Virat Kohli remains composed and focused on his personal life during this break. The renowned cricketer has expressed a desire for a more private life away from the spotlight, and his recent visit to London has sparked speculation about his potential plans to settle down in the city with his family.

    While Kohli takes advantage of his time off, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the initial round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin, have been given a break. Fans can anticipate seeing the star batsman in action during the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, commencing on September 19.

    Also read| Rohit Sharma overtakes Shubman Gill, closes in on Babar Azam's No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

    Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

    iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

    iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

    Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

    Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

    Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

    Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

    How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

    How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

    Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

    Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

    Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

    This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

    This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

    In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

    In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement