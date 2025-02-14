A video of Virat Kohli is doing rounds online wherein he can be seen talking dedicatedly to someone while his teammates are waiting for Rohit Sharma to lift their winning trophy in front of fans. Soon after the video went viral, netizens poured in some of the most hilarious memes. Check them out.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India cleaned the ODI series against England after thrashing them in the 3rd match by 142 runs in Ahmedabad. During the post-match ceremony, the skipper was handed over the trophy by ICC chairman Jay Shah, following which Rohit went towards his team members for celebrations. A video of the post-match ceremony was shared Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) was also shared on its official social media accounts. However, what caught everyone's attention was Virat Kohli, who was seen talking to someone over a phone call during the trophy lifting celebrations.

In the viral video, Virat Kohli can also be spotted wearing a practice session outfit while the others are wearing Team India's jersey. Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens were quick enough to react to it, with a major section of them wondering with whom the former skipper was talking on the phone. One user wrote, ''Kohli be like- Tu pehle ye bta tu mujhse pyar krti hai k nahi. Nahi aaj tu bta hi de krti hai ke nahi.'' ''We have that one friend who is always on the phone,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''RCB management phone call to Virat Kohli to inform that he got sacked from RCB Captaincy also.''

Meanwhile, India clean sweep the three-match ODI against England after clinching the third match in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli had an ordinary series as he missed the first game and managed to score just five runs in the Cuttack ODI. However, he concluded the series with a good knock of 52 runs in 55 balls.

Apart from this, Team India is all set to compete in the upcoming Champions Trophy and will start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India is the only team apart from Australia, who have lifted the Champions Trophy in two different editions.