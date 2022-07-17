Search icon
Virat Kohli gives advice to Mohammed Siraj, he dismisses Joe Root on duck, see viral pic

Team India's former captain Virat Kohli was spotted giving a piece of advice to Mohammed Siraj after which he dismissed Joe Root on a duck.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat may have seen him come under criticism, but he continues to play the role of a leader in the Indian Team. During the series decider between India and England in the third ODI, in Manchester, Kohli was spotted giving a word of advice to Mohammed Siraj, after which the pacer dismissed Joe Root on a duck. 

This, after Siraj, had earlier taken the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, who was also dismissed for a duck. Notably, Siraj was included in the playing XI only because Jasprit Bumrah had an injury issue, but he proved to be a valuable addition to the side. 

Siraj provided India with two early breakthroughs, and very important wickets, of Bairstow and Root,  both of whom have been in stunning form of late.

Meanwhile, netizens spotted Virat Kohli giving a word of wisdom to Siraj, after which he was able to rid of Root. 

Check out the viral pic here:

Talking about the third ODI, team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. England opener Jason Roy looked threatening early on as he struck Mohammed Shami for three boundaries in the first over itself.

In the second over, Siraj bowled a two-wicket maiden to put England on the backfoot. The dismissal of Root and Bairstow did put the brakes on the hosts, but Roy and Ben Stokes stuck to their counter-attacking approach. 

At the time of writing, Jos Buttler's side had scored 59/2 with Stokes and Roy nearing a 50-run stand for the third wicket. 

