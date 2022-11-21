Virat Kohli spots picture of MS Dhoni on water bottle while on holiday, says 'he's everywhere'

Virat Kohli shared pic of water bottle which featured MS Dhoni's photo

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two of the most legendary names in the history of Indian cricket, and they are also among the most successful captains to have ever led the Men in Blue. The pair of them share a great bond, and many times throughout his career, Virat has praised Dhoni for helping him in various ways.

While the Delhi-born talismanic batsman is currently on a break from national duty, he decided to head to Uttarakhand with his wife Anushka Sharma, and there, Kohli found a water bottle with Dhoni's pic on it. He subsequently posted the picture of the same on his Instagram story, along with a caption which sums up their bromance.

'He's everywhere,' wrote Kohli, while sharing the pic on Instagram, as he couldn't help but gush over the fandom of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

Check Virat Kohli's post for MS Dhoni here:

In a recent video shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli had revealed how Dhoni was the only one who reached out to him after he left the captaincy of Team India earlier in 2022.

"When I left my test captaincy, only Dhoni called me, nobody else did, even though many had my number," said the former RCB captain.

"The only person who genuinely reached out to me was MS Dhoni. For me, that is such a blessing to know that I could have a such a strong bond and relationship with someone who is so senior to me," added Kohli further.