Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings might bring the heat on the field, but off it, they are best of friends in the dressing room. A cheerful video of RCB star Virat Kohli crossing paths with MS Dhoni fan is trending high on social media. Check out the full video.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (rCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the oldest and has always delivered some of the most memorable moments to cricket fans. However, a recent video of RCB star Virat Kohli is doing the rounds on the internet where he met a fan of CSK legend MS Dhoni wearing the iconic yellow number 7 jersey. The video is reportedly from the RCB party, which was thrown by Virat at his restaurant in Bengaluru after they defeated CSK at Chepauk after a long gap of 17 years. In the viral video, Virat is seen entering his restaurant, One8 Commune, with his team where he noticed a Dhoni fan standing at the counter, following which the RCB star warmly acknowledged him and entered inside. The moment was captured on camera and has since gone viral across social media.

See the viral clip:

CSK vs RCB clash

Match number 8 of the IPL between CSK and RCB was played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first at Chepauk, RCB put 196 runs on board against the home side, courtesy of a half-century by skipper Rajat Patidar. Chasing the mammoth total, the Yellow Army's batting lineup fell apart and ultimately lost the game by 50 runs.

RCB's upcoming match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is all set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. The match is expected to be a cracking one as both teams have strong batting lineups and the pitch of Chinnaswamy Stadium is considered a graveyard for bowlers. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.